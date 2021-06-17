Community members on Lake Street in Marshall are currently under a boil notice because of a water main break.
The City of Marshall Public Works Department responded to a water main break on Lakeview Street, just north of Poplar Street, on Wednesday. Public Works crews were on site and able to repair the water main.
However, due to low pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Marshall public water system to notify all customers in the affected area to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.), the city said.
The boil water notice is only for the residents located on Lakeview Street. Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the city will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
The city asked that the community please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools and businesses).
For questions concerning this matter, contact James McClendon at (903)-935-4488.