Due to a watermain break that occured Monday evening, The City of Marshall has declared a boil water notice for residents living on East Avenue, North Grove Street, and Decatur Street.
The City of Marshall experienced a 10” water main break on Monday at 9 p.m. in the 500 block of East Avenue. City Crews were able to isolate the 10” water main so that repairs could start today.
The City of Marshall Distribution crew was able to remove and replace a 13’ section of 10” water main in the 500 block of East Street today and water was restored to the affected customers at 11:15 a.m..
However, due to low pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Marshall public water system to notify all customers in the affected area to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.).
To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two (2) minutes.
In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact James McClendon at (903)-935-4488.