Community members can come out to the Marshall Elks Lodge this Saturday for a great meal for a good cause during the organization’s annual Boilin for a Cause crawfish boil fundraiser benefiting the Texas Elks Children Camp.
The event will be held starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Marshall Elks Lodge at 411 E. Austin St., according to Donna Bradley, the Elks Lodge Sweetheart and organizer of Saturday’s fundraiser.
The event will feature boiled crawfish, with crawfish provided by Hunter’s Crawfish by Yard Bird, at $20 for 5 lbs and $30 for 5 lbs, which will also include potatoes and corn as a side.
Additionally, the organization will have hot dogs and other items for sale for community members who are unable, or uninterested in eating sea food.
“We will have something for everyone to enjoy,” Bradley said.
Community members are welcome to stop by and pick up a meal to support the cause, or to hang out throughout the entire event, which will have a number of auctions, games, prizes and much more available.
Bradley said that the event will host a number of poker runs, a 50/50 raffle, a gun raffle and a silent auction, all of which will go to benefit the camp program.
“It really is something special, and we are hoping to raise even more than we did last year,” she said.
The project is the statewide Sweethearts program, which each Elks Lodge across the State of Texas works to raise money to benefit each year. Last year the program was able to raise over $14,000, which is used to send children either in the foster program or with special needs in Texas to the Texas Elks Children’s Camp for a week.
Bradley said that the camp runs for seven weeks, with a new group of 40 kids joining the camp each week, completely free of charge.
“I actually got to go last year to one of the graduation ceremonies that they have at the end of each camp,” Bradley said, “There was one child that after the ceremony was over came up and hugged each and every one of us that was there that had helped fundraise for the camp.”
Along with the funding towards the camp, Bradley said that the Marshall Elks Lodge does get a portion of the money they raise each year to benefit children in Harrison County who are either in the foster program or have special needs.
Through this funding, the Marshall Elks Lodge has been able to assist local students with a wide range of issues, which included the purchase of four pedal desks, one fit desk and even a specialized helmet for a 5-month-old child.
“There is a lot that we can do with that, and we want to make sure we get the chance to help our local students,” Bradley said, “The more money we raise this weekend, the more we will have to help them.”
This year’s title sponsor for the fundraiser is Fidelity Communications of Marshall.
More information on the event can be found on the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/marshallelks.lodge.