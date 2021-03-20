Bond was set at $500,000 on Saturday for a Marshall man, who was arrested for the shooting of a Marshall News Messenger and Longview News-Journal delivery driver.
Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Judge Clarice Watkins set the bond Saturday morning for the suspect, 20-year-old Jose Manuel Galvan.
Marshall Police Department arrested Galvan Friday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a second degree felony.
Galvan was initially identified as a person of interest after a 34-year-old newspaper delivery driver was shot and wounded early Friday in Marshall, according to police.
Police became aware of the shooting when an MPD officer heard gunshots around 5:30 a.m. while out patrolling. At about the same time, multiple 911 calls reported gunfire near 500 Oak Street in Marshall. Callers reported hearing a woman screaming for help.
Police said the newspaper delivery driver also called 911 and advised she believed she had been shot.
Marshall police responded and secured the area as a crew from the Marshall Fire Department began to treat the victim and took her to the hospital.
Police said the victim, who was later taken to a Longview hospital for surgery, was delivering newspapers when she was shot.
The investigation of the crime scene led officers to believe that the shooter had fired from a second story window in the 600 block of Oak Street
Officers made contact with an individual at the residence, later identified as Galvan. Galvan was uncooperative with officers and was detained while the investigation was conducted. Preliminary gunshot residue swabs indicated that Galvan had recently fired a weapon.
MPD detectives obtained a search warrant for Galvan’s residence and during the search located an AR15 rifle, spent shell casings and a large quantity of illegal THC products.
According to Steven Briggs, the regional director of circulation for the newspaper, the female was shot in the back and the bullet went through her. She was able to get to her car, but then dropped to her knees and called her husband who called 911 while neighbors were doing the same thing reporting a woman screaming for help.
“She always wants to help customers and this one had a special request to have the paper thrown under the partially-opened garage door to protect the paper from the elements,” said Briggs. “She was walking back when it happened.”
According to Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth, additional charges against Galvan are pending.