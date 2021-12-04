JEFFERSON — Marion County resident and IT professional Hunter Bonner has filed to run for chair of the local Republican Party, challenging GOP leader Scott Stebbins in the 2022 primary.
Bonner announced his intent to run prior to the Thanksgiving holiday. Inspired by the party’s potential to grow, Bonner wants to help move the local party forward in the small community.
“One of the reasons why I decided to run is, back last year, we started kind of getting a little bit more organized, in terms of how we function as a party,” he said. “But as a political party, we have a lot of people that are starting to move into this area from not just like, say other parts of Texas, like metropolitan areas, but other metropolitan cities across the country, across America. And so our, our party, we’re a small county, we’re not a very populous county, but we can grow our party. And so we need to work on party growth.”
In addition to growing the party, Bonner would like to see more young adults get involved in the political process, as well. Reaching those youth was another motivator for him to run.
“We have all different ages, and what have you, demographic-wise across the entire county — Democrat or Republican — most of the population in Marion County, they are senior citizens,” said Bonner. “And although they’re valuable, we need to also look to the future of the party with younger people. I’m 48, but there’s people that are younger than I am that are starting to express interest in politics, and so we need to grow that.”
Bonner said he’d also like to see the local party forge relationships with local legislators, who represent the county.
“Another major reason to run is that we need to make sure that as small of a county as we are, and trying to kind of get a foothold into, maybe expanding industry and stuff like that, we need to have good working relationships with our legislators,” said Bonner. “And so that is an area where I think we really need to really work on is to have that to be able to send that text message or to be able to call a state senator or a state representative in Austin, or even our Congressman in Washington D.C. and express to them what are the needs for Marion County.”
Bonner would also like to see more visibility of the local GOP party within the community, even when it’s not a highly contested election season.
“We just need to have a bit more vibrancy in the party. We do have meetings, but they are rather spaced out,” he said. “When it’s always a presidential election year, there’s more meetings, but we also have not had frequent enough meetings.
“And also just more raising the visibility,” he added. “One of the responsibilities of the party chair, whether you’re Democrat or Republican, is to elevate the image of the party.”
Bonner’s goal would be to have more Republican presence at local events, including festivals, and for the party to be involved in informing residents about local governance and the roles elected officials play.
“We saw this actually with the most recent election. There was a special election item in Marion County regarding the bridges and roads, it was a one-and-a-half percent sales tax,” Bonner said, referring to the recent November election proposing a County Assistance District that would collect sales tax to help maintain county roads.
“Now many of our residents in our county who voted for it, they knew about it, but I do feel that there was a vast number of them that didn’t,” he said. “And I think that the party needs to be able to come out and connect with voters and say, OK, this is what our local government is doing. Do you know what your county clerk is really responsible for? Do you know what the county judge or your commissioner is? Do you even know who they are? And I think we need to get back to basics there, because we have children that go through high school, and they take a half a semester of government, but there’s not really much of a focus on local government. And so, at 18 years old, when they graduate, they’re expected to know how to vote in terms of how things function.
“So I think, as a party, I’d like to reach out more and educate voters and reconnect, because I think once we educate them about what these offices do, we become more accessible to the representatives, and then they become in turn more accountable back to the voting public,” said Bonner. “And that’s what I want to be a part of.”
To Bonner, local governance is just as important as governance on the state or federal level.
“I know we’re talking about a partisan position, (but) I think people from both sides of the aisle have seen the power and importance of local governance, and who are in those positions that we elect, and that we need to have a party that’s going to hold them accountable and hold ourselves accountable,” he said. “And to that end, I also want to say that, although we’re talking about political parties, so there’s partisanship, there also needs to be a return in that partisanship some decorum, not saying that there’s been a lack of it in Marion County, because, I don’t think there has been we’re pretty civilized, but a return to that, and demanding that of our leaders, too.”
Bonner also spoke on the need for political parties to work together for the betterment of citizens when it comes to bipartisan affairs.
“I think … even though there is a Democratic Party in Marion County, there’s going to be times where Democrats and Republicans do need to come together and do stuff for what’s better for the citizens; and there’s nothing disloyal about that because there are some things that transcend political parties,” he said. “And I think when we have people in those party leadership roles that recognize that, it makes things go better for everybody.”
Bonner is looking forward to hitting the campaign trail, and meeting and greeting with constituents.
“I’m looking forward to the campaign trail, and also looking forward to, as the next Marion County GOP chair, just really taking our party and moving forward, and then really making that connection with the community,” he said.
Biography
An Ellis County native, East Texas has always been close to Bonner’s heart, serving as a second home as he and his grandparents would take fishing and hunting trips in the Palestine area as a child.
Bonner and his wife, a Cass County native and culinary chef, moved to neighboring Marion County nearly six years ago after residing in Denton County for about a decade.
“We lived in Denton County for about 11 years, and then we had an opportunity to move to East Texas for a different life,” he said, sharing his love for Marion County. “I’ve been here now for almost six years.”
Bonner lives in the rural part of the county. He is the proud father of two children, a 16-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old son. The candidate is also a proud veteran, having served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1993 to 1997, where he also did a deployment overseas into the countries of Sierra Leone and Liberia.