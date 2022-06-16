C.M.O.N. Funk band will headline this Friday’s segment 92.3 The Depot’s new “Boogie on the Bricks” event, which is also helping jumpstart the Juneteenth holiday weekend.
“The Depot is sponsoring an event on Friday afternoon called ‘Boogie on the Bricks,’” said Chip “the Fat Man” Arledge, the station’s Director of Commotion and Product Development and morning show host. “This is our second go-round for this community celebration, which we created with the intention of welcoming everyone downtown to celebrate the beginning of the weekend.”
“I wanted to create an event where everyone can come downtown, enjoy downtown, and enjoy the architecture,” he said.
The live music will be hosted at Telegraph Park in downtown Marshall, starting at 5 p.m. Arledge invites the public to come and check out the sizzling sounds of the C.M.O.N. Funk band for Boogie on the Bricks and to help kickoff the Juneteenth weekend.
“Boogie on the Bricks is helping to kick off the Juneteenth weekend celebration and we hope you’ll join us,” said Arledge.
“Yeah, it’s gonna be hot. So what? It’s June. It’s Texas. It gets hot. The music will be hot, too. C’mon!!!!” he encouraged on the radio’s Facebook page.
Boogie on the Bricks will be held once a month, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., featuring live music. Arledge said he hopes the monthly event attracts a diverse crowd, representative of the entire Marshall community.
“I want everyone to show up, including the Black community, the white community, the suburbs, (etcetera)…,” he said. “I do want to put on events and create an atmosphere of inclusion in this community.
“I realize on the commercial radio bands, here in Marshall, the need of those (African American) citizens in the community have not been met by broadcast media. We’re just trying to do good things and put everybody together,” he said.
The Juneteenth holiday weekend is the perfect time for everyone to come downtown and celebrate, he said. The Boogie on the Bricks event, featuring the funk, jazz, rhythm and blues C.O.M.N. Funk band will perform from 5 to 6:30 p.m., right before the Juneteenth Fashion Show.
Juneteenth Events
The annual fashion show, dubbed “Fashion for Freedom,” is organized by the Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth Committee and will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at Memorial City Hall in downtown Marshall. Admission is free.
The fashion show will include live music, featuring YouKnighted. An array of vendors will also be on hand.
On Saturday, June 18, events will start back up at 10 a.m. with the annual Juneteenth commemorative program. This year’s program will be held at the Julius Scott Chapel at Wiley College, with College President Dr. Herman Felton scheduled as the event’s keynote speaker.
The event will immediately be followed with a parade, starting at the college, at 11 a.m. The parade route will travel from Wiley College to the George Washington Carver Community Center, with longtime Marshall ISD educator Della Washington leading the parade as the grand marshal.
Following the parade, the George Washington Carver Community Center will host a number of events, including the Black Business Expo scheduled for noon on Saturday.
A four-wheeler competition with awards, as well as a family movie time and karaoke competition, will be held throughout Saturday at the center as well.
Additionally, a domino tournament sponsored by Bo Green will be held at the center starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.