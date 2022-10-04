If there is one thing that everyone in East Texas can agree upon, its that football brings people together. That was Seth Necessary’s idea, who worked through 92.3 The Depot to create a new Boogie with the Bobcats event as a celebratory tailgate gathering the Marshall and Hallsville communities together before the two faced off on Friday.
“We have our regular Boogie on the Bricks concerts in Marshall every month, with another planned in October, and this was a way to expand on that and bring it to Hallsville too,” Necessary said.
The radio station, 92.3 The Depot, is located in downtown Marshall, though the business works closely with the Hallsville community, with their broadcast team Biscuit and Gravy, calling the Hallsville football games.
Necessary, who lives in Hallsville, said that the event was a way to bring together the two communities that 92.3 The Depot is a part of, bringing live music and entertainment to the people free of charge.
“As long as we’re here there is going to be something for people to do,” Necessary said.
The event kicked off Friday evening before the game, with Biscuit and Gravy interviewing both Hallsville and Marshall head football coaches, and band directors, along with other fall sports coaches.
Community members in attendance got performances from both high schools’ bands, which played some of their most well known songs.
Then a battle of the drum lines kicked off, with Hallsville and Marshall drum line students going head to head, performing for the audience.
“We just want it to be a big, fun high school tail gate party,” Necessary said, “We want everyone to come together.”
The radio station hopes to make the event an annual celebration, hosted before every Hallsville vs Marshall high school football game.