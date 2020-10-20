After losing her dog, Rebel Gene, as a child, young Tanya Cooper prayed for a blanket of purple flowers to grace his grave.
God heard her cry and faithfully answered her prayers. She’s been a fervent believer since, and wants to share the power of prayer to children through her newly published book titled, “Purple Flowers,” now available on Amazon and at Deborah’s Boutique in Marshall.
“I couldn’t have any other name,” Cooper said of the book title, which is named after her answered prayer. The true story from the author’s childhood is based on the biblical scripture Jeremiah 29:12.
“I was a small girl with great big faith,” Cooper wrote in the Christian children’s book. “God was my friend then, and he is still my friend now.”
A book signing for “Purple Flowers” will be hosted from 1 to 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, at Deborah’s Boutique, 100 W. Grand Avenue, Suite A., in Marshall.
Because Cooper’s worst fear was becoming orphaned after losing her beloved grandfather in a head-on collision when she was 8, all proceeds from the book sale will be donated to Portion for Orphans, a local nonprofit organization that provides resources for orphans worldwide, and locally, and brings awareness of their plight.
“I know that it’s just a little story. It’s my little story, but I can’t wait to see what God does for this and how many children will get to read it, and how many children and foster children and orphans will be blessed because of the organization, Portion for Orphans,” said Cooper.
“I feel that everybody can do something and this is just my little something,” the author said.
Portion for Orphans Director Allison Goforth shared how grateful she is for the benevolence.
“(I’m) very grateful for Tanya, for her generosity and just selflessness,” said Goforth. “She wants to bless others with what God blesses her with, so very grateful for that.”
PORTION FOR ORPHANS
Goforth took over the reins of Portion for Orphans in 2017 from founder and Marshall native, Sally Lockett. Passionate about helping on a local level, she reached out to Lockett to potentially partner up in bringing more awareness on orphans locally.
“I knew Sally growing up and I knew about Portion for Orphans. We helped her through the years, so I really wanted to kind of bring it more locally. She was doing it more internationally with orphanages, worldwide, and my heart was more to think about the kids that are here in our area,” said Goforth. “So I called Sally one day to ask her could we maybe partner up to try to do it more local, and she said actually I was just praying that I need to step down and God provide somebody, so that’s how I ended up taking over.”
“We still support orphanages for other countries, but also raise awareness that there are children here that live right here with us that need to be adopted, that need families,” said Goforth.
“I think it’s just important. We don’t have orphanages here. We have foster homes, but those children need families too. So that’s kind of being my focused since taking over,” she shared.
Goforth said, last year, Portion for Orphans was able to partner up with the Women’s Ministry at Cypress Valley Bible Church and the “Love Them More” organization to provide duffel bags, pajamas and hygiene products for children who are removed from their homes by Child Protective Services, so they wouldn’t have to put their things in a trash bag.
“Portion for Orphans, we purchased the duffel bags and then the women’s ministry helped purchase the items to go inside, and we were able to give that to Love Them More so that they could buy duffel bags,” said Goforth.
Goforth became passionate about orphans, adoption and the foster care system through the journey of several friends, who have adopted through CPS and through Buckner Children and Family Services.
In June 2019, the Portion for Orphans director and her husband were happy to be able to welcome an orphaned child to their own family of five children. The now 5-year-old Adeline was adopted from Colombia and has been more than a blessing.
“We just adopted Adeline last year, so obviously I have a passion for international adoption, too,” said Goforth. “All children need families.”
Lockett, founder of Portion for Orphans, also expressed her gratitude for Cooper’s kind gesture, to give to the organization.
“Hearing Tanya’s sweet memory of God answering her prayer for ‘Purple Flowers’ makes my grown up heart smile and ponder the simplicity of prayer and trusting God like a child,” Lockett wrote. “I have some ‘Purple Flowers’ stories of my own, of how God answered prayer after prayer as I raised funds and built a nonprofit organization for the orphanages that will benefit from the sale of this book. What a blessing this book will be.”
POWER OF PRAYER
Cooper said she’ll never forget the memory of God answering her prayer because of her faith. She recalled the neighborhood service they had planned in the backyard for her dog, Rebel. She also recounted her mother overhearing her prayer for God to provide purple flowers for his grave. She remembered her mother telling her very sweetly that God was all powerful and all mighty, but probably had other pressing matters.
“She said: ‘That’s OK. We can go to the flower shop and get some for his service,’” Cooper recalled.
Little Tanya’s faith never wavered, however. She was certain God would answer her prayer.
“(It was) that child-like faith,” Cooper recalled. “When I ran to the kitchen and hit that screen door, she (her mother) was right behind me. It’s just illustrated perfectly in the book.
“And when I looked out where he had been buried, there were purple flowers all over his grave,” she smiled. “I’ll never forget it.
“And I think that many times in life, when we pray for something, God always answer our prayers,” said Cooper. “He hears our prayers. He may not answer them in the way that we want them answered, but He does hear them and answer them in His own time. So I think because of that, I’ve never had to wonder from the time I was Adeline’s age if God answered prayers because I know He does.”
Cooper said she’s excited about Thursday’s book signing. It’ll be a chance to meet the author, purchase the book and learn more about the charity proceeds will benefit.
“I am so excited. It’s going to be in Deborah’s Boutique and that’s also the night that she’s going to do her pop-up Christmas, so people will be able to Christmas shop; and the ‘Purple Flowers’ (book) will make a great Christmas gift, for sure, for the season,” said Cooper.
Cooper said the book is a great way to talk to children about God’s faithfulness and how much he loves them.
“I just feel like that God gave me the story. I never forgot it. The least I could do is share it,” she beamed.
For more information on the charity, Portion for Orphans, visit the website, portionfororphans.org.