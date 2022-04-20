A Bossier City man was arrested Tuesday morning after he led police on a chase from Hallsville through Marshall, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said.
George Kentraveon Reed, 19, was charged with aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest detention with a vehicle. His bond was set at $140,000.
The sheriff’s office said the chase began in Hallsville and the suspect, identified as Reed, was involved in a crash with a truck-trailer at the intersection of Loop 390 and U.S. 80 in Marshall.
“Reed was wanted for Agg Robbery with a firearm out of Bossier Parish (maybe that’s why he ran)!” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook. “Reed will be charged with the active robbery warrant and evading arrest or detention in a vehicle. Thankfully no one was injured due to Reed’s reckless conduct!”