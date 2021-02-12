Those looking for Valentine’s Day gifts have many choices in Marshall, especially when it comes to flowers.
At Rainbow Floral, located at 314 E. Travis Street, business owner Janice Wells is busy, along with her employees, preparing a variety of roses and mixed flower arrangements for the holiday of love.
“We not only have arrangements for women, but we also have gifts for men including Coke arrangements,” Wells said.
Unlike in years past, roses haven’t been the top seller this year, she said. Mixed flowers, in a variety of colors including red, white and pink, are the top seller.
Rainbow Floral is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both on Friday and Saturday prior to Valentine’s Day. Those interested in placing orders, for either pick-up or delivery, can call 903-935-7816.
Weather is also a concern for many florists and the floral department at Kroger Grocery is no exception.
For the first time in 15 years, Kroger florist Tasha Floyd said there will be no tent outside at the store due to extended cold temperatures.
However, there are plenty of gifts to be found inside the store including a variety of flowers, candy bouquets and other gifts.
“We have tulips, mixed arrangements and roses,” Floyd said. “We pretty much have any kind of flowers and arrangements anyone could want.”
For those needing late night flowers, Kroger boasts hours from 6 a.m. until 1 a.m. all weekend.
“Roses are always the most popular and this year in no exception,” Floyd said.
For those needing to order special arrangements, call 903-938-7711.
Flowers by Willie, located at 705 W. Houston Street, is another locally-owned florist shop that will provide flowers for Valentine’s Day.
Owner Willie Sneed said she will deliver as long as the weather permits.
“Red roses are very popular this year,” she said.
The florist is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are open on Saturday. Call 903-938-3821 to place orders.
At Marshall Floral and Gifts, at 1507 S. Washington Ave., sisters and owners Sherry Gilstrap and Cindy Cain said that everything is going great as they fulfill orders.
On Thursday, the florist still had flowers and had been fulfilling Valentine’s Day orders all week.
For those wanting to contact the florist, call 903-938-6500.