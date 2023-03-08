This weekend local Boy Scout troop 550 visited the Marshall Fire Department, officially dedicating a new flag retirement drop box in the lobby of the central fire station, as part of troop member Devon Smith’s Eagle Scout project.
The Marshall Fire Department and Boy Scout troop held a dedication ceremony on Sunday for the new drop box, where the scouts ceremoniously burned and disposed of eight American Flags.
Smith is a Life Scout with Troop 550 that is chartered by Trinity Episcopal Church in Marshall. He has advanced through the ranks of Scouting and is preparing to sit for his Eagle Scout Board of Review, the culmination and examination of his Scouting experience.
He has earned 30 merit badges, serves in the Troop leadership position of Historian, and has also earned the National Outdoor Achievement Award for Camping.
For his final project, Smith said that he estimates that he has spent more than 36 hours developing, planning, and leading others in the creation of the flag retirement box. Each Scout aiming for the rank of Eagle Scout must give service to any religious institution, school, or community group. The project must be approved by the organization benefiting from the effort, Scoutmaster, Troop Committee, and Council before starting and it must not benefit Boy Scouts directly.
The Boy Scouts of America’s handbook states that “A national flag that is beyond repair may be burned in a fire. The ceremony should be conducted with dignity and respect and the flag completely burned to ashes” and stands as the crux of inspiration for Smith’s Eagle Scout project.
Along with Smith, Troop 550 boy scouts in attendance at the ceremony Sunday included Matthew Prater, Will Baldwin, Owen Hudson, Hart Hudson, and Wesley Vasquez. Adult members of the Troop 550 Committee Rex Brown, Scott Baldwin, and Joey Hudson were also present.
Marshall Fire Department A-Shift was on duty Sunday afternoon and each firefighter helped a scout display the flags before they were burned. Currently, the Marshall Fire Department has four Eagle Scouts among their ranks: Firefighter Stephen Buhler, Firefighter Brandon Mathis, Battalion Chief Travis Gibson, and Joey Hudson.
The Flag Retirement Drop Box is available to anyone in the community. The box is clearly displayed in the lobby of Central Fire Station, located at 601 S. Grove St. Marshall, Texas.
Flags may be dropped off during regular business hours of Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM. Smith hopes that any flag that is faded, tattered, or unsuitable for public display be deposited in the new drop box so that the Scouts can retire these symbols of freedom respectfully and honorably.