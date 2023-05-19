Waskom ISD introduced new Middle School Assistant Principal Ross Boyette at a recent school board meeting.
With 26 years of education experience, Ross Boyette will be leaving the Bossier Parish school district to join Waskom ISD in a newly created position of the Middle School Assistant Principal. Boyette will be working alongside the current Middle School Principal Bonita Cherry. The school board welcomed Boyette to the district at a recent meeting, where he was able to provide an introduction for himself.
“I have about 26 years of experience in education anywhere from elementary, middle school, high school, vice assistant principal of middle school, principal of middle school, and district supervisor in special education,” said Boyette. “So, quite a bit of experience.”
“God had different plans, and I sent an email to Mrs. Cherry and got a response and showed up for an interview,” explained Boyette. “I’m here now, so I know that it was in my plans to be here and I just cannot wait. I’m looking forward to it.”
The newly created position will give additional support to the middle school campus as Boyette assists Cherry in the duties to help students in their academic pursuits. Boyette is set to begin at the start of the upcoming academic school year.
“We are very excited to be able to add the position,” said Superintendent Rae Ann Patty. “The two of them can work as a team to continue the curriculum and instruction efforts on campus and divide the workload to be able to see our middle school continue to grow and flourish.”
Boyette had been previously eligible to retire given his experience in education but has chosen to continue working to support his family and give back to the community of Waskom ISD. Boyette is married and has two daughters, who will join him in what he described as a new adventure.
“I let them know in the interview that I will be the best assistant principal, and I’ll be the assistant principal as long as you’ll have me,” said Boyette. “That’s where my heart is.”