The Boys and Girls Club of the Big Pines is working to care for local students by being a source of hope.
“The boys and girls club has a legacy of being a pillar of the community for decades, it’s my goal to keep that legacy getting better,” said CEO Chad Patterson.
Patterson said that the program is working with local schools to continue the after school programs they currently run, while also expanding on to other projects.
“We really want to focus on helping our students be academically successful,” Patterson said.
Along with homework help and tutoring, Patterson said that the program is working on partnering with local colleges like Wiley College and East Texas Baptist University, along with Texas State Technical College, to provide students with a look into possible futures.
“We are trying to be more aggressive about the students getting involved and learning about the various opportunities that they have available to them,” Patterson said.
He said that often the problem with students at a young age is that they are not able to hope for a better future for themselves.
“What we want is to expose kids to hope through potential careers,” Patterson said. “That way they have this hope for a future and then we can provide them a road map to getting there.”
He said that another goal of the organization is to start partnering with local educators on suicide prevention.
“It is not the prettiest topic to discuss, but it is important and we want to work as much as we can to help students dealing with this situation,” Patterson said.
He said that he hopes to set up a program for students about suicide prevention early next year.
“We are always trying to love kids, and to help them,” Patterson said, “A big piece of that is teaching them how to do things they didn’t think they could.”
The Boys and Girls Club of the Big Pines currently mentors 400 to 500 students a year.
Patterson said that they operate with three to five full-time employees and around 85 part-time employees.
“We are always interested in friend raising and fundraising,” Patterson said. “Anyone interested in spending time helping local kids is always welcome.”
The Boys and Girls club is a national nonprofit organization.
For more information on the Big Pines East Texas chapter of the Boys and Girls Club, or to donate or volunteer, visit www.begreateasttexas.com.