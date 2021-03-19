A suspect in the shooting of a Marshall News Messenger and Longview News-Journal delivery driver has been arrested, according to the Marshall Police Department.
Jose Manuel Galvan, 20, of Marshall, was arrested today on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony.
The investigation of the crime scene led officers to believe that the shooter had fired from a second story window in the 600 block of Oak St.
Officers made contact with an individual at the residence, later identified as Galvan. Galvan was uncooperative with officers and was detained while the investigation was conducted. Preliminary gunshot residue swabs indicated that Galvan had recently fired a weapon.
Detectives with the Marshall Police Department obtained a search warrant for Galvan’s residence and during the search located an AR15 rifle, spent shell casings and a large quantity of illegal THC products.
Marshall Police said around 5:45 a.m. an officer heard multiple gunshots near the area he was patrolling and 911 calls started coming in reporting the shooting near 500 Oak Street in Marshall. The 34-year-old female was later identified as a newspaper carrier.
Community member Roberta Carlisle witnessed the incident when the victim dropped off her newspaper and then proceeded to walk back to her vehicle, where she was shot.
Carlisle said that she heard six shots from her bedroom window, which woke her up on Friday morning. She then walked to the window to look outside, seeing a mass of other neighbors gathering around the newspaper carrier's vehicle parked outside of Carlisle's home.
"It was scary," Carlisle said. "I wasn't sure what happened."
Both Carlisle and her daughter, who were both home when the shooting occurred outside of their residents, were unharmed.
According to Steven Briggs, the regional director of circulation for the newspaper, the female was shot in the back and the bullet went through her. She was able to get to her car, but then dropped to her knees and called her husband who called 911 while neighbors were doing the same thing reporting a woman screaming for help. The woman was able to call 911 herself as well.
"She always wants to help customers and this one had a special request to have the paper thrown under the partially-opened garage door to protect the paper from the elements," said Briggs. "She was walking back when it happened."
Briggs said he could not believe "this happened to someone throwing newspapers" and described the victim as an exceptional worker who works several jobs.
"She works multiple jobs including assistant manager at a convenience store," said Briggs. "Sometimes she gets off her one job and goes right to work throwing newspapers. She works hard and makes sure her customers are taken care of it. If there is ever an issue, she takes care of it."
According to Carruth, additional charges against Galvan are pending.