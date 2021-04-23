Following the repair of a water main break in the 400 block of South Grove Street on April 21, the city of Marshall Public Works Department was required to issue a water boil notice according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).
After compliance with the TCEQ testing procedures, the Boil Water Notice issued for the residents located in the 400 and 500 blocks of South Grove Street and those located in the 400 block of West Burleson Street is now lifted and water quality has been assured to be safe for consumption as of Friday, April 23.
According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, a Boil Water Notice is used as a precaution or notification to protect consumers from drinking water that may have been contaminated with harmful bacteria. On Wednesday, April 21, the city of Marshall experienced low distribution pressure requiring a Boil Water Notice by TCEQ. The city of Marshall Public Works Department has verified proper water distribution pressures and the microbiological sample marked “special” collected from representative locations were analyzed by an accredited lab to be found safe for consumption.