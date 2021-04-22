Following the replacement of a 10-foot section of a water main on April 16, the city of Marshall Public Works Department was required to issue a water boil notice according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). After compliance with the (TCEQ) testing procedures, the Boil Water Notice issued for the residents located on Charlotte and Fair Street is now lifted and water quality has been assured to be safe for consumption on Thursday, April 22.
According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, a Boil Water Notice is used as a precaution or notification to protect consumers from drinking water that may have been contaminated with harmful bacteria.
On April 16, the city experienced both low distribution pressure and water outages requiring a Boil Water Notice by TCEQ. The city's Public Works Department has verified proper water distribution pressures and the microbiological sample marked “special” collected from representative locations were analyzed by an accredited lab to be found safe for consumption.