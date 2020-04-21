In a joint effort, the City of Marshall under the authority of Mayor Terri Brown and Harrison County under the direction of County Judge Chad Sims announce today, that both have issued a Third Amended Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency Related to Communicable Disease.
These orders are released in compliance with Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Orders GA-15 and GA-16 advanced on Friday, April 17.
The new local orders stipulate that retail establishments will be able to operate as “Retail-to-Go” as delineated in the Texas Governor’s Executive Order GA-16, effective Friday, April 24.
“Retail-to-Go” was defined by Governor Abbott as a safe, strategic reopening of select services and activities in Texas. This order establishes a temporary "Retail-To-Go" model that will allow select retail outlets in Texas to reopen beginning Friday.
Under this model, reopened establishments are required to deliver items to customer's cars, homes, or other locations to minimize contact. Customer admittance in the store will not be allowed under this provision.
In addition, the new local orders will require every Harrison County food establishment to have all employees wear a face mask at all times. In transactions with customers, cash handing functions and food serving functions are also required to be handled by separate employees.
The City of Marshall will perform a second round of inspections to verify proper implementation of all regulations.
Under the Third Amended Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency, residents of the City of Marshall and Harrison County are still requested to shelter at home while still allowed to perform essential duties for their families.
These duties may include obtaining medical supplies, visiting a health care provider, obtaining supplies they need to work from home, grocery shopping, engaging in outdoor activities while maintaining social distancing, and to perform work defined as an essential service. Citizens at a high risk of illness from COVID-19 and people who are sick are urged to remain in their residence except to receive medical care.
Guidance on the Essential Critical Infrastructure workforce may be found at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (version 3.0 dated 4/17/2020).
The City of Marshall Emergency Management Team will continue to meet with leaders from Harrison County, Marshall – Harrison County Health District, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System – Marshall leaders to monitor this evolving situation on an ongoing basis and provide notices to residents.
The City of Marshall and Harrison County urge all resident to use best practices to safeguard themselves and their families from the coronavirus (COVID-19).
1. Restrict physical contract and publicly used areas.
2. Maintain Social Distancing with a safe distance of six (6’) feet between individuals.
3. Every person in Texas shall avoid social gatherings in groups of 10 or more per Executive Order of Governor Abbott.
4. Residents should not visit nursing homes, retirement, or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.
5. In accordance with the CDC, people shall avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts, or visiting gyms or massage parlors. Residents may still utilize drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options through the Executive Order.
6. Regularly wash hands with warm soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
7. Avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth.
8. If soap is not available, use at least a 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
9. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. All persons should remain in the home if one person in the home exhibits symptoms.
10. Essential errands should be conducted by only one adult from the household. All other family members should remain sheltered at home.
11. CDC recommends wearing a cloth face mask in public. The mask will fit snugly, be secured with ear loops, and be able to be laundered and machine dried often. A mask should not be placed on children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or unable to remove the mask without assistance. A mask with multiple layers of fabric should allow for breathing without restriction. The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators as those critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and first responders.