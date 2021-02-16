If you received your first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine from the Marshall- Harrison County Health District administered Jan. 21 or Jan. 22 at the Marshall Convention Center and are scheduled to get your second dose on Friday, Feb. 19 the clinic is rescheduling the second dose administration to Friday, Feb. 26.
Please come at the same time as your original appointment for your first dose. If you came after 4 p.m. for your first dose, please contact their office beginning Monday, Feb. 22 to get a new time.
The office is closed due to the inclement weather and will likely not reopen until Monday, Feb. 22 based on current weather predictions.
"Your safety and the safety of our staff and volunteers is our first priority," organizers said.
This second dose clinic will only be for those who received their first dose administered from the Marshall Harrison County Health District.
Per the CDC, “The second dose should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible. However, if it is not feasible to adhere to the recommended interval and a delay in vaccination is unavoidable, the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be administered up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose. There are currently limited data on efficacy of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines administered beyond this window. If the second dose is administered beyond these intervals, there is no need to restart the series.”