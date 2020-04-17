After announcing a single death earlier today, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced there was an additional death, bringing the county's total deaths from COVID-19 to four.
Sims did not release any identifying information about the individuals but stated that the families were in his prayers.
The judge also released that the county had five new cases, bringing the total up to 41.
Throughout the state, there have been 14,624 cases, with 2,580 recovered cases and 318 deaths, as of Friday at noon.