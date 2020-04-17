Governor Greg Abbott announced that all public and private schools in the state will remained closed for the rest of the academic year.
Abbott made the announcement Friday during a news conference.
Abbott said public school must provide online instruction to receive regular funding and avoid extending their school year.
He also said teachers will be allowed in classrooms for video instruction and administrative duties.
"Because of the efforts of Texans we are beginning to see a glimer that all this may soon be behind us," the governor said. "In typical Texas faction you have come together. You have truly helped to save lives."
Retailers will be able to begin operating "to go" on April 24.
State parks are expected to reopen Monday. Visitors will be required to wear face masks or coverings and groups will be limited to five people.
Abbott will loosen restrictions on surgeries and certain medical testing beginning April 22.