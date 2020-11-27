Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigators are compiling information regarding a fatal shooting on Whitehurst Drive in Harrison County.
At approximately 12:05 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 27 Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call that a shooting had occurred at a party event location on Whitehurst Dr. in Longview near the intersection of Loop 281 and I-20.
The victim of the shooting was taken by private conveyance to Longview Christus Good Shepherd hospital. Deputies also proceeded to the hospital where it was confirmed that a Black male had been brought to the emergency room with a gunshot wound and pronounced deceased.
The name of the victim is not being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.
A Longview police officer responded to this location, as well. During a separate fight, not related to the shooting at the location, the officer sustained a broken ankle while assisting Harrison county deputies in making an arrest. The suspect charged in this incident, is Devin Loyd. He is charged with Resisting Arrest and Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant. His bond is set at $103,000.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, they may anonymously contact Harrison County Investigators at 903-923-4000.