Donovan Resheem Samuel, 34, was charged with one count of murder, a first degree felony, regarding Monday’s fatal shooting at Belair Manor Apartment complex.
On Monday, May 24, at 8:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Julie Street, located within the apartment complex, in reference to a shooting that had just occurred. Responding officers located a green Oldsmobile with Broderick Mitchell, 34, slumped back in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. He had sustained at least one gunshot wound to the right side of his body, according to police.
When patrol officers arrived they were unable to locate a pulse and EMS personnel with the Marshall Fire Department started CPR. Mitchell was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Marshall but he died from his injuries.
A short time later, MPD apprehended a person of interest, Samuel, at the intersection of West Burleson Street and North Bishop Street. Samuel was originally arrested for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and those charges were upgraded to murder charges on Friday.
Police Chief Cliff Carruth would like to recognize the joint efforts made between the Marshall Police Department and the Violent Crimes Task Force in this investigation.