On Thursday Marshall City Commissioners voted unanimously to postpone the city's May 2 election until November 3.
This decision postpones the Special Called Election for District 2 commissioner, election for District 6 and 7 commissioners, the Special Called Election for the 16 proposed amendments to the City Charter and the and the Special Election reauthorizing the local sales and use tax for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.
Governor Greg Abbott authorized the postponement of the May election in Texas to help prevent citizens from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Acting city attorney Scott Rectenwald said that Abbots current orders make it impossible to have an election on the May 2 date.
Commissioner Amy Ware thanked the candidates for commission positions that were planning to run in the election in May, along with Commissioners Doug Lewis and Larry Hurta and acting commissioner Leo Morris, who will now hold their commissioner positions longer than they expected due to the virus.
Commissioners voted on this agenda item at a virtual meeting held Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
"Well I think we are all on the same page that we do not have a choice to hold an election in May," Mayor Terri Brown said.