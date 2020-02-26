Following the water line break on February 21, City of Marshall Public Works Department completed the repair and testing of water safety for residents on Donna Street, Karen Lane, and Dorothy Court on February 22.
After compliance with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality testing procedures, the Boil Water Notice is now lifted and water quality has been assured to be safe for consumption.
According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, a Boil Water Notice is used as a precaution or notification to protect consumers from drinking water that may have been contaminated with disease causing organisms.
In the case of the water line break on February 21, the City of Marshall experienced both low distribution pressure and water outages mandating a Boil Water Notice on these three streets.
The City of Marshall Public Works Department has verified proper water distribution pressures and the microbiological sample collected from representative locations were analyzed by an accredited lab to be found safe for consumption.