At around 8 a.m., the Marshall Public Works Department advised of a water main break on Donna Street off South Washington Street.
At that time, city crews were already on the scene and attempting to isolate the line to make necessary repairs.
At 9:33 a.m. on February 21, 2020, The City of Marshall issued a Boil Water Notice for Donna Street, Karen Lane, and Dorothy Court.
The City of Marshall Water Utilities Division is currently repairing a water main break located on Donna St., which affects the customers tied into the water supply on Donna Street, Karen Lane, and Dorothy Court.
To ensure destruction of all possible harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption.
Bring water to a vigorous rolling boil and then boil for an additional two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may choose to purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
The Marshall News Messenger will post updates on the boil alert throughout the day.