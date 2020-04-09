According to information released by County Judge Chad Sims, more detailed information about cases is being released by the Marshall-Harrison County Health District.
"Today we have not received any new positive notifications for the COVID-19 virus. We do have additional information. We were notified that one of the 13 positive cases that we reported for Harrison County is actually the resident of another county. That will reduce our total positive count to 12," Sims said.
Also, the Marshall-Harrison County Health District has provided the following information and graphic: As our case numbers increase, we feel that we can release more detailed information and not risk violating our resident’s privacy. Please know that information we share is in the interest of public health. We feel that the best information to keep the public healthy is to follow the guidance provided to social distance, no social gatherings, wash hands, wear a mask in public, limit essential shopping trips to one family member and stay home if you are sick. Staying at home reduces your risk of coming in contact with someone that is unaware they have the virus. Thank you to those who are working hard to keep our community healthy!
One of the 12 cases has been confirmed to be at Oakwood House Assisted Living, according to Chris Landers President of Veritas Senior Living, the parent company of Oakwood.
The confirmed person is no longer a resident at this time, Landers said.