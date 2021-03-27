Prysmian Group employees in Scottsville went on strike Saturday morning, led by the local chapter of the United Auto Workers union.
Over 40 people met outside of the business to strike against Prysmian, with members of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office posted outside.
Union representative Earl Roberts said that the group is not yet ready to discuss the reason to their strike with the media.
Prysmian Group, which was formerly known as General Cable, is one of Harrison County’s largest employers.
