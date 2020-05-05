At a news conference this afternoon, Gov. Greg Abbott announced new opening dates for gyms and salons.
This Friday, cosmetologists, nail salons and tanning salons can reopen with six feet separation and precautions being taken.
On May 18, gyms and exercise facilities can reopen with 25 percent capacity of gym component being used.
Showers and locker rooms must remain closed and all equipment must be disinfected after each use, Abbott said.
Memorials, weddings and funerals can be held but social distancing guidelines have to be maintained, he said. These events are to use the same guidelines as churches, Abbott said.
The opening dates for bars are still be discussed at this time because of varied sizes, Abbott said. Officials are still working on safe ways to establish social distancing in that environment. The nature of a bar is to bring people close together, he said.
Nonessential manufacturing businesses can also reopen on May 18 but they should follow six feet separation rules.
Abbott also said he realizes there will be flareups of cases as the state continues to reopen. He said his team will deploy "surge response teams" as the flareups occur. He said they are particularly looking at senior centers, meatpacking plants and jails.