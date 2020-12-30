Members of the Marshall Fire Department were able to extinguish what is being classified as a 'small fire' in downtown this afternoon in the old Paramount Theatre building.
MFD reported a call to dispatch was received at 2:36 p.m. by a merchant on North Washington who reported smoke. Marshall Fire Department arrived on scene at 314 North Washington at 2:40 p.m.
Firefighters noted light smoke upstairs at the southwest corner of the building. MFD laddered the building, gained access and found a fire that had extended into the floor of the area around the projector booth.
MFD extinguished the fire and conducted a search for further fire extension. No injuries were sustained and no damage to businesses or adjacent buildings was reported.
Members of the fire department will remain on scene throughout the night as a precautionary fire watch. The buildings beside the old Paramount Theatre, Square Nutrition and East Texas Sports Center did not receive any damage from smoke or water but did close early on Wednesday as a precaution for their employees, according to City Communications Coordinator Stormy Nickerson.
The Marshall Fire Department wishes thank the local business owner who reported the sight of smoke immediately.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.