Tenya Parker voluntarily walked through her fight with breast cancer alone. Saturday, the local wife, mother and grandmother will host her first annual Breast Cancer Walk-a-Thon in downtown Marshall to an effort to show others that they don’t have to walk alone.
“A lot of people look over breast cancer. This is something for people to band together and walk in the name of whoever their family is that is currently battling breast cancer, whoever has died from breast cancer or has had it before,” said Parker.
The Breast Cancer Walk-a-Thon will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the courthouse square. The theme is: “Actually you can ... be a fighter in this battle of cancer.”
“It’s really a statement to tell people that when you’re going through breast cancer, when you’re walking with others you’re not walking by yourself,” said Parker.
“I just had to do it by myself because I had to regain my own strength,” Parker said of her own journey. “I walked it by myself because I didn’t want my kids sad; I didn’t want my mom sad.”
“Even though I went through it without people that I knew, I met people at the cancer center that walked with me,” she added. “A lot of people there didn’t have family, friends, but we still had each other.”
The 45-year-old, who has been in remission now since July 5, learned she had Stage 2 breast cancer in 2019, following a breast reduction surgery that just didn’t seem to heal. The cancer was found in her nipple through a sonogram.
Not wanting to overwhelm her family, she said her husband discovered her diagnosis after noticing a piece of mail from the breast center in Longview.
“He opened it and that’s when he found out that I had stage 2 breast cancer,” Parker recalled. “He said: ‘So you have had cancer since your last surgery in 2019 and no one knew?’”
“My hair didn’t ever fall out, but it thinned out. I lost 157 pounds, and it was real hard,” she said. “I wanted my family to be here for me, but I did not want them sad.”
She said she didn’t even tell her church family at Marshall Full Gospel Holy Temple until she was nearing her journey.
“My family didn’t even know until I was almost three months done,” said Parker.
Although she never disclosed her diagnosis, she said her mother had an instinct something was wrong.
“I am the strongest woman in your life. I’m not one to look for sympathy, but my mama knew the whole time. She said I didn’t know what it was but I kept looking at you and you were getting smaller and smaller and smaller,” Parker recalled. “When I told them I had breast cancer, it was almost over.”
The Journey
Parker said she took chemo medication and frequented the cancer center in Longview three times a week.
“I was very sick,” she shared.
Through it all, Parker said she kept a positive outlook.
“My cancer was high, all my levels were high. Even my doctor, he said you are different from any patient I ever had. He said you’re always so bubbly and so happy,” she recalled.
She said she wanted to make sure she exhibited strength not only for herself, but for fellow patients at the cancer center that needed encouragement to keep fighting.
“I said look at those women out there. I said I make it my business when they look at me, they’ll feel a little bit better,” said Parker. “I keep myself nice so they can see some spirit of hope, because if you tell yourself you’re going to die, you’re going to die; if you speak life over yourself, you’re going to live.”
Parker said she too had felt like giving up at one point during her fight with breast cancer, but she found strength in the eyes of her only grandchild at the time.
“When I first found out I had cancer, I had been going through so much, I thought I don’t even want to fight,” she said. “For some reason, my granddaughter came over, and to look in her eyes was worth the fight for me.
“My fight was my grandbaby. Now I have two grandbabies,” she beamed, noting she has a 3-year-old granddaughter and 8-month-old grandson.
She said her faith also kept her going through her storm.
“Deep down inside, the devil will tell you just leave it alone; just give up,” said Parker. “But I kept going to church and my church members, I would look at the ones that had cancer, and I was looking how pretty their hair was and I said maybe God is trying to send me a message that (you can survive), and I did.”
Parker encourages all to come join her Saturday at the Breast Cancer Walk-a-Thon, starting at the historic courthouse in downtown Marshall.
“We are going through enough (in the world), and if you know anyone with breast cancer just let them know that they are not by themselves and they don’t have to be by themselves, because as American citizens we should fight together no matter what the illness is,” she said.
Warren said raffle tickets will be available for $5 each at Saturday’s event for a chance to win a nearly $1,000 gift basket, consisting of a Louis Vuitton purse, shades and a Rolex watch.
All the proceeds will be donated to Faces of Hope, a sisterhood and support group for local breast cancer survivors.