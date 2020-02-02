JEFFERSON — The second annual Jefferson Wedding Expo on Saturday went off without a hitch for those planning to get hitched.
Brides and grooms to be, some joined by their family and friends, got a taste of what’s to come on Saturday by visiting with the 32 vendors on site at the Jeffersonian Institute in Jefferson during the expo.
“This was the most awesome event ever,” bride to be Buttons Damm of Red Hill said on Saturday. “This is my first time coming to the expo because I’m getting married on May 16. My fiance and I have been together for 29 years and now we are getting married. I have had the best day. It’s been so much fun.”
The second annual expo, hosted by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce saw more than 50 brides and their guests visit with the vendors on Saturday, trying out cake recipes and hairstyles, visiting with photographers and venue owners, and looking at some of the latest wedding dress designs, all while listening to live music and winning giveaway drawings.
“The idea is to show them they can have everything they need here in Jefferson, from the venue to the catering and cake, the photographer, everything,” Marion County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kari Alexander said on Saturday.
The vendors on Saturday came from Oklahoma, Louisiana and all across East Texas while the brides also came from across the state and beyond.
“The vendors this year were really happy with the intimacy and time they were able to talk with the brides about what all they offer,” Marion County Chamber of Commerce Board Member Katrina Mills said.
Vendors included photographers, bridal dress shops, bakers, caterers, venue owners, musicians, travel agents, hair stylists, makeup artists and more.
Lone Star Carriage Company was also on hand to display its horse drawn carriage for newlyweds to ride in to and from their special event.
Alexander said the Jefferson Wedding Expo is an event the Chamber plans to host each year and plans to see grow every year.
“We are in a beautiful venue here at the Jeffersonian Institute with plenty of room to grow,” she said. “This expo was very successful and we plan to see even more brides and vendors next year.”