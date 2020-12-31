Community members Martha Reyenga and Callie Hebert are bringing in the new year this weekend at the Marshall City Arena by hosting a barrel race.
The New Year Celebration 2021 barrel racing event will be hosted on Saturday, with the books opening at 9 a.m. and the show kicking off at 12:30 p.m.
Reyenga said that the show already has approximately 150 exhibitions (training runs) and 250 timed barrel racers pre-entered for the event.
“We are glad to have the Marshall City Arena opened to produce quality races. The arena is in a terrific location to draw from a five states area,” she said.
Reyenga added that Jody Baton a photographer out of Kilgore will be present at the event to take pictures of the barrel racers.
“Barrel Racers are an elite group, in that they never get closed in with other riders during an event, always following the rules and guidelines imposed by the government during these trying times,” Reyenga said.
She added that the Marshall city arena, producer, and arena manager. CDC guidelines are all enforced.
“We are looking forward to a new 2021,” Reyenga said.