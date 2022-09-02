WASKOM — A Waskom man and his brother have been displaced after a fire claimed their home at 3084 Webb Rogers Road on Monday.
Dalvin Brown, 65, said he and his brother Phillip Brown lived in the residence, which was also their childhood home.
“This is all I have,” Dalvin Brown said, referring to the clothes on his back Thursday after spending a day seeking help for assistance.
“I’m homeless. I’m an Army vet. I’ll be 66 next Wednesday,” he said.
“It took everything I had,” he said of the fire.
Brown said the house not only was a place where he resided, but also one of sentimental value as it’s where he was also born and reared.
“I was born under the pecan tree,” he shared.
“I was born there. We didn’t go to the hospital back then. My mother took me under the pecan tree and told the kids: ‘Look what the mailman left,’” he said, reflecting on the joy that story brings him.
Brown said he was alerted of the fire around noon Monday. He was at his other brother’s home, at the time, doing some work.
“About 12 o’clock was when I got the phone call that my home had burned down,” he said.
“I have no clothes; no food,” he said, sharing everything burned, including his late brother’s instruments.
“I borrowed this shirt and pants from my other brother,” he said of the clothes he was wearing Thursday.
“We just gotta start from scratch,” said Brown.
Red Cross has provided Brown some temporary assistance. As Brown tries to recover, he’s asking anyone with a possible used camper trailer he could use to contact him.
He and his brother are also in need of clothes. Their pant size is a 32 in the waist, shirt size is medium and shoe size is 11. Brown can be contacted at (903) 578-7617.