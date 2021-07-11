Art enthusiasts are excited for the Michelson Museum of Art to once again be open with exhibitions after being closed due to COVID-19. The 63rd Hoover Watercolor Annual Spring Exhibition is currently on display featuring a variety of watercolor artists from the Hoover Watercolor Society, Inc.
The display will be available through Aug. 21 at the museum and will feature local award-winning artist Carol Pace.
Pace was recently awarded the Best in Show at the 63rd annual Hoover Watercolor Society Spring Exhibition in Shreveport.
“I have been entering the show for many years, and have won other awards, but this is the first time that I won Best in Show, so that was very exciting,” Pace said.
Pace was on hand Thursday, July 8 for the opening reception, which gave art lovers a chance to see each other again at the Michelson, enjoy drinks and snacks and enjoy high-quality watercolors paintings. The museum has hosted the annual show for over 30 years.
“Watercolors are one of the most difficult mediums that there is,” Pace said. “It’s unforgiving and very hard to undo mistakes.”
She received the award for her painting “She’s A Lady”, a portrait of American businesswoman Iris Apfel.
“I love painting interested people, people who are a characters,” Pace said. “So when I purchased a book of hers a while ago, I knew I wanted to paint her.”
Along with the watercolor exhibition, the Michelson features permanent exhibits the life’s works of Russian-American artist Leo Michelson, the Gloria and Bernard Kronenberg collection of early 20th century American art and the Ramona and Jay Ward Collection of African masks and Chinese opera puppets.
The museum is open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. It is located at 216 North Bolivar Street in Marshall. Admission to the museum is free but donations are accepted.