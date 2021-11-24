LAKE O’ THE PINES — The Friends of Lake O’ The Pines group are inviting all campers and guests to participate in the second annual Brushy Creek Christmas event, which includes a drive-thru Christmas Campsite Light Tour at the East Texas lake.
Started last year by the non-profit Friends of the Lake O’ The Pines organization, the event returns this year for its second holiday season. The event seeks to enhance the look and experience of one of East Texas’ most popular lakes and now the group’s organizers have set their sights on Christmas.
The drive-thru tour, held in conjunction with the Army Corps of Engineers at Lake O’ The Pines, is offering free camping to folks in exchange for the campers creating an elaborately lit and decorated campsite that will be part of the drive through Christmas Wonderland tour for guests on Dec. 3 and 4. Campers may camp from Dec. 1-5.
Reservations can be made by visiting www.friendsoflotp.com or by calling (903) 665-2336. At the campsites, and trailers and tents are welcomed.
In exchange for the free camp site, campers will be required to create a fully lit and fully decorated campsite for both nights of Dec. 3 and 4. While tents are welcome, each tent must be elaborately decorated and lighted.
“The purpose of this free camping weekend is to enhance our community holiday offerings by providing a Christmas light drive-through event in the campground,” the FOLTP said online. “The event is also a fundraiser for the Friends of Lake O’ The Pines organization. Donations will be graciously accepted by any attendees and your donation may be tax deductible.”
Since some tent sites do not have electricity hookups, campers might need to bring their own generators. Each RV site has electric hookup. Campers must provide their own extension cords and any other needed supplies for decorating.
Campers can begin setting up their campsite on Dec. 1 and have their site lit and decorated by 3 p.m. on Dec. 3. The park gatehouse opens at 9 a.m. on Dec. 1 and 2 and closes at 7 p.m.
The first tours will come through the night of Dec. 3 and campers are asked to stay through Dec. 5 to allow full drive through tours for guests both nights.
Prizes for free Lake O’ The Pines camping dates will be awarded to the best decorated camp sites and to the campsite that produces the best decorated water safety theme.