Robert Bryan, candidate for Pct. 1 Harrison County Commissioner, is running for the bid in the March 3 Republican Party Primary because he believes it is “time for more.”
“I see more for Harrison County and I want more for Harrison County,” said Bryan, a retired state trooper, longtime business owner, and former fire chief of Elysian Fields Volunteer Fire Department.
Bryan said just like he saw a need for help at Elysian Fields’ VFD, when he answered the call for more volunteer firefighters, in 2004, he now sees a need for something different in the county commissioner’s seat.
“I talked it over several times with my wife and we prayed for guidance over the decision,” he said. “When word got out that I was considering running for the seat, I was overwhelmed with support from those who agreed we needed more in that position.”
Bryan, who is challenging incumbent William Hatfield, said he plans to work with the county judge, others commissioners, entities and business to bring more positive economic growth to the area, if elected.
“Will this happen overnight?” Bryan said of economic growth. “No, but we need to be looking towards the future.”
PLATFORM
For Bryan, his “time for more” platform means more effective communication with the people of Precinct 1, business owners, and with community leaders including city, county, and state officials. Additionally, it means more fiscal responsibility and careful stewardship of tax dollars; and lastly, more work towards positive economic growth in Harrison County.
“If we continue to grow the economic base of our county, we are continually adding to the tax base. In doing so we can address and improve the services offered to the county, including public safety and road repair,” Bryan believes.
Attracting more business and industry will also provide employment opportunities for generations to come and opportunities for children to raise their families in Harrison County, he indicated.
“The added attraction for those of us that are grandparents is that our grandchildren remain close,” said Bryan.
The husband, father and grandfather has made Harrison County his home, he said, and plans on staying here to improve it for all.
“I will be a commissioner of the people and for the people of precinct one,” Bryan pledged. “I will make myself available and be there to listen to and resolve issues to the best of my ability.
“I will be there for our citizens in times of need,” he vowed.
The candidate said this is something he’s always done as a public servant and will continue to do in the future.
“I plan on bringing another level of professionalism, integrity, and determination to the office of Harrison County Commissioner in Precinct 1,” said Bryan.
“This process has been very humbling and has increased my commitment to the people to fulfill my duties when elected,” the candidate said of running for office.
BACKGROUND
Bryan is an honorably discharged veteran of the Army National Guard, having served in Operation Desert Storm. In the military, he worked as a heavy equipment operator. His full-time job with serving in the National Guard was with the Ruston Police Department as a patrol officer.
After a five-year stint with Ruston PD, he was hired by the Texas Department of Public Safety. In August 1996, Bryan transferred to Harrison County from Laredo. He was honorably retired from DPS in August 2017 as a Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) Senior Trooper.
Over the course of his career with DPS, other areas he was assigned to included Governor’s Protection Detail, DPS High Risk Response Team, and the DPS East Texas Drug Interdiction Team. Bryan was also a firearms and driving instructor at the DPS Florence training facility.
He’s been a member of the Texas Department of Public Safety Officers Association (DPSOA) and the Texas State Troopers Association (TSTA).
His public service spilled over to Elysian Fields VFD where he served 14-and-a-half years, volunteering. Eight of those were as the fire chief, a position in which he was elected by the membership.
“During my time as fire chief, we, the membership and ESD #9, grew the department from a small ‘barn’, housing three trucks that didn’t run to a fully functioning VFD,” Bryan noted. “The Elysian Fields VFD now has a new building, newer equipment, updated apparatus, and trained membership.”
Following his retirement from DPS, he devoted time to his family and growing his business, Bryan Land Services, which he launched in 2000. The business provides services from mowing property to land clearing.
“I have repaired drainage issues, installed culverts, installed and/or repaired driveways, and parking areas,” said Bryan.
Bryan has been married to Dedria “Dee Dee” Bryan for 16 years. The couple has three children and two grandchildren. They are members at Crossroads Baptist Church. Bryan is also a member of Marshall Chamber of Commerce.