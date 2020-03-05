Unofficial results for the hotly contested Republican Primary Pct. 1 County Commissioners race show that incumbent William Hatfield proved to be the victor against challenger Robert Bryan, leading by only 38 votes.
The unofficial totals, including absentee, early and Election Day numbers show that Hatfield nabbed 1,353 votes or 50.71 percent of the vote. Bryan took 1,315 or 49.29 percent of the vote.
Because of such a tight race along with issues encountered at the elections office that day, Bryan announced on Wednesday his plans to seek a recount.
“It was brought to my attention that some things happened at the elections office that were questionable at the time I was receiving election results, the evening of the election,” Bryan told the News Messenger.
“I’m just going to let the powers that be check into it. That’s not for me to do,” he said. “But I want to make sure that the election results are true and correct and we will be requesting a recount.”
“I’ll be listening and I’ll have input where needed,” he added. “But me being new to this, I’m still learning also.”
Bryan said he’s been offered some guidance on the issue. For now, he said he will proceed just like he did in law enforcement as a former state trooper — stay quiet and let the facts speak the truth.
“If the recount is true and correct; at that point, I will concede,” he said.
Right now, he’s just disappointed with the operations of the night at the election’s office.
“It could’ve been done better,” he said of operations.
He thanks his supporters, however, for their prayers and votes.
“I was doing this for my precinct and the greater good of the county,” said Bryan, a retired DPS trooper and current business owner. “I’m still supporting my county officials.
“I want to sincerely thank everyone who supported me with prayers and with their votes,” he said. “That means a lot, too. I have absolutely no regrets.”
Hatfield was unavailable for comment.
OTHER RACES
For Pct. 3 county commissioner, incumbent Phillip Mauldin won by a landslide with 981 votes against challenger Rodney Blackwell. Unofficial totals show Mauldin with 1,663 votes or 70.92 percent. Blackwell had 682 votes or 29.08 percent.
In the race for president on the Democratic Party ballot, Harrison County voters gave 6 votes to candidate Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente; 608 to Michael R. Bloomberg; 3 to Deval Patrick; 74 to Amy Klobuchar; 1,657 to Joseph R. Biden; 13 to Tulsi Gabbard; 3 to Robby Wells; 9 to Marianne Williamson; 615 to Bernie Sanders; 7 to John K. Delaney; 202 to Elizabeth Warren; 80 to Pete Buttigieg; 4 to Julian Castro; 7 to Michael Bennett; 16 to Tom Steyer; 2 to Andrew Yang; and 14 to Cory Booker.
In the race for president on the Republican Party ballot, Harrison County voters cast 8,173 votes for incumbent Donald J. Trump; 40 votes for Joe Walsh; 5 votes for Bob Ely; 3 votes for Matthew John Matern; 10 votes for Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra; 2 votes for Zoltan G. Istvan; 33 votes for Bill Weld; and 183 uncommitted votes.
In the race for the U.S. Senator bid on the Democratic Party ballot, Harrison County voters cast 74 ballots for candidate Adrian Ocegueda; 427 for Mary “MJ” Hegar; 80 for DR Hunter; 141 for Jack Daniel Foster Jr.; 143 for Victor Hugo Harris; 150 for Sema Hernandez; 225 for Annie “Mama” Garcia; 385 for Chris Bell; 124 for Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez; 200 for Michael Cooper; 631 for Royce West; and 357 for Amanda K. Edwards.
In the race for the U.S. Senator bid on the Republican Party ballot, local voters gave candidate Mark Yancey 1,150 votes; Dwayne Stovall 1,057 votes; incumbent John Cornyn 5,425 votes; Virgil Bierschwale 36 votes; and John Anthony Castro 176 votes.
For the District 1 US Representative contested race in the Republican Party Primary, local voters cast 7,432 votes for incumbent Louie Gohmert and 773 votes for challenger Johnathan Kyle Davidson.
In the District 9 State Representative Race in the Republican Party Primary, Harrison County residents gave incumbent Chris Paddie 6,721 votes and 1,848 to challenger Mark Williams.
In the uncontested Harrison County Sheriff race, on the March 3 Republican Primary ballot candidate B.J. Fletcher received 7,287 votes or 100 percent. On the Democratic ticket George Gill received 2,811 votes or 100 percent.
The two candidates will face off against each other for the office of Sheriff in November.