JEFFERSON — The Fourth of July holiday in 2019 left Jefferson business owner Angie Hudson with no cause to celebrate after the loud fireworks show nearby in town caused her dog “Buddy” to get scared and run away.
Hudson had rescued Buddy from the now discredited Dixie Humane Society and he quickly became a town favorite to guests at her business, Made in the Shade.
That July Fourth holiday evening, Hudson brought Buddy inside the house before the fireworks show in town was to begin but Buddy quickly became frightened by the loud sounds and darted out his doggy door, into the yard and over the fence.
For days, Hudson posted rewards and searched for Buddy before he was eventually found and returned to Hudson by a local family.
Hudson has now organized “Buddy Day” in her dog’s honor to help educate local pet owners about the dangers posed to pets during loud fireworks shows and how to prevent pets from becoming so frightened and running away.
The event, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Made in the Shade Courtyard area, located at 118 East Henderson Street in Jefferson, will also serve as a fundraiser event for area non-profit the Friends of Jefferson Animals (FOJA) organization, which now serves Marion County by fostering and rescuing abandoned and lost pets since the closure of the Dixie Humane Society.
“We will have vendors set up in the courtyard, including Oak Cliff Brewing Company who will be giving out samples of their signature lager beer,” Hudson said Thursday. “All donations collected that day will go to FOJA and we will also have a $50 gift certificate raffle for the store, with the proceeds from that going to FOJA as well.”
Hudson said FOJA will also be on site for pet adoptions.
“We will also be educating pet owners about what they can do to prevent their pet taking off during fireworks and what to do to help keep them calm,” Hudson said.
Those unable to attend that would like to donate to FOJA directly may do so by visiting their website at www.friendsofjeffersonanimals.org