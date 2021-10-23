Buddy Power Promotions, an East Texas nonprofit organization, is planning to host Marshall’s first ever Trail of Terrors walk-through haunted Halloween attraction on Oct. 29 and 30.
The event will be held at 4804 Karnack Highway in Marshall and will feature an array of activities for people of all ages.
Advertising Chair Julie Block said that the event was a way to bring more Halloween fun to the Marshall area, something the organization said has been lacking.
“Julie was looking into bringing back events, things that we used to have that we no longer do anymore,” Organization President Buddy Power said.
The weekend event will kick off at 8 p.m. and will run through the night.
Block said that the feature activity for the event will be the trail of terrors: a winding haunted maze set up on the property and run by 30 of the organizations volunteers.
“We are very excited to hold this for the first time,” Block said, “I really think it’s going to be scary.”
Community members will walk through the event cemetery, then through the trail with a guide, experiencing everything from a haunted wedding, to the operating room and so much more. Community members will experience the traditional jump scares, with more nuanced and creative entertainment thrown in to make the trail a truly unique spooky experience.
Block said that the trail is also amendable to suit younger children and their families who may not want to go through something that’s too scary.
“However, the teenagers, and the adults, if they want to be scared, we are defiantly going to scare them,” she said.
Children will also be welcomed to enjoy the kids’ play area, which will be set with face painting, games and crafts — all free with cost of admission.
“Since this is our first year, we wanted to keep it low cost and just bring people out to enjoy it,” Block said.
The whole event, including costs to park on the property, is only $5 to attend.
Block added that the group is working to promote the haunted drive through car wash hosted by Squeaky Clean Express Wash every Saturday in October from 7 to 10 p.m.
“What we are hoping for is to have people come through, and let them know that after going to us they should head right over there, and for them we are hoping for the same thing,” she said.
The car wash event is fundraiser to benefit the Marshall High School and junior high school winterguard.