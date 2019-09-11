Marshall’s community theater group, Buddy Power Promotions, is kicking off its new play “The Wild Women of Winedale” this weekend, with the first performances slated Friday through Sunday.
“This is our second play of the season,” said Cherry Fisher, co-director of the play.
The thespians performed “Mousetrap” earlier this year and are looking forward to delivering the laughs to audiences with their upcoming comedy, which is about two feisty sisters and their quirky sister-in-law.
“Come watch how these gals tackle the problems most women face when it comes to aging,” Fisher said. “They do it with such grace and style — NOT.”
Instead, “they send you on a comical trip on handling aging,” Fisher said.
Audience members may even identify with some of the colorful characters, she said. More relatable personalities also come into play as the older sister reveals a special video project — titled “Defining Women” — that she’s filming.
The play also boasts a diverse cast, representing women of various ages from different locations.
“We have a wonderful cast,” said Fisher.
“They come from all over our area,” she said, noting they hail from Elysian Fields, Jefferson and Marshall.
Most unique is the makeup of the directors.
“We have three directors of this play,” said Fisher. “This is an unusual approach for us.”
Directors are Fran Hurley, Penny Cochran and Fisher.
“These three got together and decided to try something new,” she said.
“These three are also the ‘Wild’ women,” she said of the main characters.
Hurley plays Fanny Wild Cantrelle, Cochran plays Willa Wild and Fisher is Johnnie Faye “Jef” Wild.
Other cast members include Susan Wise as Doreen Whitman; Ellen Taylor as Betty Dunlap and Nora Griffin; Rebecca “Becky” Beasley as Glenda Bates; Kelli Smith as Flo Hudson; and Robin Richardson as Edith Macklin.
“It was the best audition ever because the women who asked just sort of fell into the roles perfectly,” Fisher said.
Production dates are Sept. 13, Sept. 19 and Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sept. 14, Sept. 15 and Sept. 21 at 2:30 p.m. Performances are all at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 501 Indian Springs Drive in Marshall.
Tickets are $15 and are available at Eventbrite.com, at the door or by calling Cherry Fisher at (903) 930-0163.
“The audience can expect to laugh a lot and even have a few touching, tearful moments,” Fisher said. “This is a great chance to get out of the house and do something different or maybe do something you already enjoy.”
Power Promotions
In its second season, Buddy Power Promotions is a 501c3 nonprofit organization and will be celebrating its second anniversary Oct. 27.
“Our goal is to bring people into the East Texas area,” said Fisher, who is also founder of the group. “We want to add to the ‘to do’ list for our surrounding towns.”
The group also desires to work with other performing groups and organizations, such as East Texas Performing Arts and Theatre Longview, to help grow an even larger interest in the arts in the East Texas area.
“We want to help each of our area towns grow and be a go-to area for families, couples or anyone just looking for something to do,” Fisher said. “We want to help support our local business, and we think we can do this by having some more entertainment.
“We feel that if folks come to see our shows, or any area shows, then they will eat and maybe even stay over for the weekend (or longer) to see what our area has to offer,” she added. “There is so much here in Marshall, Jefferson and Longview that people don’t know about. We want to get people here to check it out!”
Fisher said volunteers are always welcome to be a part of Buddy Power Promotions.
“We always need actors, painters, seamstresses, carpenters, ticket salespersons,” she said. “We can also use anyone who can ‘write a check.’ We can’t do it without the help of our community, and we also feel we help our community in return.”
Anyone interested in being a part may contact Cherry Fisher at (903) 903-0163.