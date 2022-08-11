The Marshall City Council will discuss the 2023 budget and capital improvement program and hear a presentation regarding the expansion of the community policing program at their Thursday meeting.
The proposed budget includes monies for operations and capital projects. The first year of the capital improvement program will be included, with the city noting “the remaining years are included for planning purposes only and will change from one year to the next based on the best information available at the time.”
City officials note the proposed budget will include employee retention and development efforts, adjustment for inflationary pressures, technology upgrads and a new ambulance for the fire department. Fiscal year 2023 projects for the capital improvement project include parks and recreation renovations, roadway reconstructions, fleet vehicles and equipment, water and wastewater improvements and improvements to city facilities.
The city plans to call a public hearing on the proposed budget and proposed tax rate for Aug. 25 and Sept. 8.
Chief Cliff Carruth will discuss the city’s community policing program. Information included with the city’s agenda notes that the police department has been in the process of defining four zones within the city, to which it plans to assign one community policing officer to engage with citizens and community organizations and ensure the department is working with the community to resolve issues. Currently there is only one community policing officer, assigned to the New Town neighborhood.
Additionally during Thursday’s meeting, council will consider entering into an agreement with Flock Safety, Inc. to install 11 fixed, pole-mounted automatic license plate recognition cameras.
The city had previously approved an application for grant funding for the project. The grant is for $20,000 and, if received by the department, will go to provide funds for 11 new automatic license plates readers for the department, which will be utilized to prevent crimes in Marshall.
Carruth had previously explained that the license plate readers will not be used to detect traffic violations, but rather as a tool that logs and stores licenses plates that pass the camera on the road for a 30-day period.
Thursday’s city council meeting will be held at Marshall City Hall at 6 p.m., held live and also conducted using a video and audio conferencing tool and a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.