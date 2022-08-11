Marshall City Hall.JPG (copy)
Marshall City Hall.

The Marshall City Council will discuss the 2023 budget and capital improvement program and hear a presentation regarding the expansion of the community policing program at their Thursday meeting.

The proposed budget includes monies for operations and capital projects. The first year of the capital improvement program will be included, with the city noting “the remaining years are included for planning purposes only and will change from one year to the next based on the best information available at the time.”

