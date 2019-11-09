Wiley College students on Thursday had a chance to meet and speak with state senate and congressional candidates as part of the non-profit group Build East Texas' college campus tour.

Build East Texas is a non-partisan, non-profit organization formed this spring that invited all of the candidates for Texas' Congressional District 1 seats to speak on the five college campus tour that will wrap up with visits to Kilgore College, the University of Texas at Tyler, Angelina College and Stephen F. Austin University on Thursday.

Build East Texas and College Student Groups to host U.S. Senate

Candidates on Five East Texas Universities

 Build East Texas and a number of different college student groups are hosting seven

candidates in Texas's U.S. Senate race as part of a 1-day, 5-campus East Texas College

Tour on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Candidates in East Texas's congressional race (TX CD1) have also been invited.

 Candidates will meet with students, faculty, staff and the public to discuss issues related

to our community and briefly outline their visions for education, healthcare, infrastructure

and economic development in East Texas.

Nacogdoches, Texas, October 28, 2019 —Confirmed candidates include Senator Royce

West, Mark Yancey, Chris Bell, Sema Hernandez, Cristina Zintzun Ramirez, Michael

Cooper, Adrian Ocegueda, as well as Hank Gilbert, candidate for U.S. Representative, TX

CD-1.

This event is designed to bring East Texas college students into direct dialogue with

these senate candidates as part of Build East Texas’s larger mission to advocate for

better education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic development in East Texas.

For more information, see Build East Texas’s website: http://www.buildetx.org.

Schedule as follows:

o 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Angelina College (Lufkin), Conference Center (CS104),

Community Service Center (sponsored by Angelina College Student

Government)

o 10:00 to 11 a.m. Stephen F. Austin University (Nacogdoches), Twilight

Ballroom (2.501), Baker Pattillo Student Center (sponsored by the SFA College

Democrats)

o 2:00 to 3 p.m. Wiley College (Marshall), Julius S. Scott, Sr. Chapel, Wiley

College (sponsored by the Wiley College Student Government Association &

the Center for Social Good & Leadership)

o 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Kilgore College (Kilgore), Devall Student Center Ballroom,

Devall Student Center (sponsored by the Diversity Alliance)

o 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. University of Texas at Tyler (Tyler), COB 180 (sponsored by

the B.L.A.C.K. Patriots)

There is a by-invitation-only networking session ½ hour prior to each public event (press are

invited to this session). There may be opportunities for press to carpool with candidates

between stops (for interview purposes). Students and the community may sign-up for the

event at https://www.buildetx.org/calendar. The main event page can be found here:

https://www.buildetx.org/campustour2019.

For more information:

Name: Brent D. Beal

Position: Founding Board Member & Secretary

Contact Details: brent@buildetx.org, 936-250-1475