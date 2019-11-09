Wiley College students on Thursday had a chance to meet and speak with state senate and congressional candidates as part of the non-profit group Build East Texas' college campus tour.
Build East Texas and College Student Groups to host U.S. Senate
Candidates on Five East Texas Universities
Build East Texas and a number of different college student groups are hosting seven
candidates in Texas's U.S. Senate race as part of a 1-day, 5-campus East Texas College
Tour on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Candidates in East Texas's congressional race (TX CD1) have also been invited.
Candidates will meet with students, faculty, staff and the public to discuss issues related
to our community and briefly outline their visions for education, healthcare, infrastructure
and economic development in East Texas.
Nacogdoches, Texas, October 28, 2019 —Confirmed candidates include Senator Royce
West, Mark Yancey, Chris Bell, Sema Hernandez, Cristina Zintzun Ramirez, Michael
Cooper, Adrian Ocegueda, as well as Hank Gilbert, candidate for U.S. Representative, TX
CD-1.
This event is designed to bring East Texas college students into direct dialogue with
these senate candidates as part of Build East Texas’s larger mission to advocate for
better education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic development in East Texas.
For more information, see Build East Texas’s website: http://www.buildetx.org.
Schedule as follows:
o 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Angelina College (Lufkin), Conference Center (CS104),
Community Service Center (sponsored by Angelina College Student
Government)
o 10:00 to 11 a.m. Stephen F. Austin University (Nacogdoches), Twilight
Ballroom (2.501), Baker Pattillo Student Center (sponsored by the SFA College
Democrats)
o 2:00 to 3 p.m. Wiley College (Marshall), Julius S. Scott, Sr. Chapel, Wiley
College (sponsored by the Wiley College Student Government Association &
the Center for Social Good & Leadership)
o 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Kilgore College (Kilgore), Devall Student Center Ballroom,
Devall Student Center (sponsored by the Diversity Alliance)
o 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. University of Texas at Tyler (Tyler), COB 180 (sponsored by
the B.L.A.C.K. Patriots)
There is a by-invitation-only networking session ½ hour prior to each public event (press are
invited to this session). There may be opportunities for press to carpool with candidates
between stops (for interview purposes). Students and the community may sign-up for the
event at https://www.buildetx.org/calendar. The main event page can be found here:
For more information:
Name: Brent D. Beal
Position: Founding Board Member & Secretary
Contact Details: brent@buildetx.org, 936-250-1475