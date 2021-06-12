The Bunco Night fundraiser event benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines, offers guests a chance to have fun while helping out local children in the East Texas community.
Tickets and sponsorships are still available for the Bunco Night fundraiser benefit for the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines, with doors opening at 5 p.m. and games beginning at 6 p.m. on June 15 at Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall.
“The fundraiser event will raise funds to sustain our ability to provide programming and continue to keep our mission out front in the community as we continue to partner with parents and our school districts to bridge the gap of learning loss, provide social/emotional wellbeing resources and support (collaboration with Community Healthcore), workforce and career readiness opportunities, and giving kids a safe and fun place to learn and grow this summer,” Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines CEO Chad Patterson said Friday.
Patterson said the Club’s summer program is in full swing.
“We are currently serving 134 children across Harrison County (Marshall ISD and Waskom ISD), including our summer program going on Monday through Friday at our Carlile Club in Marshall, and at Waskom Elementary School,” he said.
Patterson said the fundraiser event, which includes dinner, a photo booth, door prizes, a 50/50 raffle and prizes for Buncos, will help raise funds to help operating costs of the Club.
“The heart of what we do and who we are is to give children a safe, loving, fun place to reach their fullest potential,” he said. “Our hope is for every child to become caring, responsible, productive adults. Every dollar raised and invested in our cause goes directly to this mission.”
Those wishing to become a sponsor of the event may do so by contacting the Club via email at shelly@BeGreatEastTexas.com.
Advance tickets are also still available for purchase by visiting the Club’s website, Facebook page, or by emailing the Club at the email provided above.