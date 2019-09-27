The new Burkes Outlet located at 1300 E. Pinecrest Dr. celebrated its grand opening Thursday. The store, which is located in Marshall Place, will be running give aways and specials through Sunday to celebrate the official opening of the new location.
“We are excited to be back in Marshall,” said store manager Deborah Bennett.
Bennett said that every day of the grand opening celebration the store will be hiding about 20 tags throughout the location, that if found by customers can be redeemed for $10 gift cards.
The first 150 customers at the store today will receive a free tote bag, and Saturday any customer who spends $30 in one transaction will get a Fandango voucher for two free movie tickets.
The store will also host a prize wheel from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Bennett said that the store hired 20 new employees to help run the location.
The store also had a Mega Bites food truck and 2 Broke Girls Shaved Ice outside of the location during the grand opening events for customers to enjoy.