The new Burkes Outlet, located in Marshall Place, is planning a grand opening for next Monday.
Jerry Tate, with Bergstrom Investment Management LLC, said that the store is going to be a new prototype.
“It is going to be a larger and revamped version of the store that used to be located in Marshall,” Tate said.
The old Burkes Outlet was located at 109 E. End Blvd N. and closed in April 2016 after 11 years in business.
Tate said that the new store has been under construction since the beginning of the year, and is part of a larger plan to redo Marshall Place.
“All of our tenants now are major national tenants,” Tate said, “We have very strong tenants, and that was not the case four or five years ago.”
Tate said that Marshall Place is about 98 percent occupied right now, and that all of the tenants are strong businesses.
“Burkes is a very strong regional store, and they are now expanding nationally,” Tate said.
The Grand Opening event will be hosted at the new location at 1300 E Pinecrest Dr. N from Sept. 26 through 29.
The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will host a variety of give aways in celebration of the opening.
On Thursday the store will give away mystery scratch-off cards to the first 150 customers, on Friday the first 150 customers will receive a free tote, and Saturday if a customer spends $30 in one transaction they will receive two free movie tickets while supplies last.
The store hours will 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.