Despite sporadic rainfall, Harrison County officials warned on Tuesday that the county remains under a burn ban until further notice.

“This is due to increasing drought conditions and high temperatures,” officials wrote on the Harrison County Commissioners Court’s Facebook page.

County/Courts Reporter

Robin Y. Richardson is an award winning print journalist, serving as the county government and courts reporter. She earned her journalism degree from TSU and master's from LSUS. She is the proud mother of one daughter.