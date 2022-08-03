Despite sporadic rainfall, Harrison County officials warned on Tuesday that the county remains under a burn ban until further notice.
“This is due to increasing drought conditions and high temperatures,” officials wrote on the Harrison County Commissioners Court’s Facebook page.
As a matter of public safety, the court issued the countywide burn ban earlier this summer on June 23. It prohibits all outdoor burning.
During her report to the court Tuesday, County Fire Marshal Duana “DJ” Couch said that her office issued 15 citations for burn ban violations during the month of July. Of those, 11 were written. There were also six verbal warnings given.
To heighten the awareness of the order, Couch revealed new burn ban signs she plans to place around the county to increase enforcement.
“We urge the citizens to be respectful of the order and understand that any person(s) found violating the burn ban order will be subject to citations being issued to them,” county officials stated Tuesday.
According to the countywide burn ban order, “circumstances present in all or part of the unincorporated area of the county create a public safety hazard that would be exacerbated by outdoor burning.”
The only exceptions outlined in the resolution are for outdoor cooking only in enclosed pits or grills. The burn ban also prohibits outdoor burning in barrels, and any violation of the ban can result in charge of a class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.
The commissioners court ordered that the burn ban remain in effect for 90 days of its implementation, unless the commissioners court or the county judge terminated the ban sooner by recommendation of the county fire marshal.
Harrison County is one of 224 counties in the state under a burn ban. According to the Texas Forest Service, only 30 of the state’s 254 counties were not under a burn ban as of Tuesday.
Due to the dire conditions, the Texas Forest Service also advises residents to take heed to burn bans imposed in their respective counties in order to prevent wildfires.
“As you all are most likely aware, the whole state is experiencing critical to extreme wildfire risk,” noted Sean Dugan, Texas Forest Services Wildland Urban Interface Coordinator for incident response-East Branch. “Northeast Texas specifically is experiencing some extreme wildfire risk with the ‘Energy Release Component’ (which measures live and dead fuel moisture) existing currently at the 97th percentile of our 21-year data set for this time of year in areas.”
“Texas A&M Forest Service has staged aircraft and multiple out-of-state resources along with normal crews throughout the region,” said Dugan.
To help prevent the spread of wildfire, the forest service urges to:
- Avoid parking or driving on grass;
- Be mindful of sparks when welding;
- Completely extinguish grills before going inside;
- Secure chains when towing;
- Maintain agricultural equipment (especially hay baling equipment)
- No outdoor burning if county is under burn ban.