Following Friday's lifting of the outdoor burn ban, Marshall Fire Department reminds residents in the city limits that they must have a permit to burn.
“The most recent burn ban for Harrison County and the city of Marshall has been lifted as of Friday, Sept. 20. The Harrison County Commissioners Court ordered to terminate the latest burn ban, which was placed into effect for Harrison County on Sept. 3 after consulting with County Fire Marshal Thomas Mock,” Fire Chief Reggie Cooper noted.
“City of Marshall residents are reminded that a burning permit is required in order to burn within the incorporated city limits of Marshall,” he stressed.
Burn permits must be obtained by calling the fire department’s central fire station at 903-935-4580, Monday through Friday, during business hours.