The city of Marshall announced a boil alert on Thursday due to a main water line break on East Travis Street just south of Alamo Blvd.
The main water line break occurred on Wednesday when the public works department responded to the 12-inch main water line bursting due to the weather.
“In the cold weather of recent days, it is not uncommon for aging pipes to break with a shift in the soil. As this 12-inch main line is fed directly off the 30-inch main line from the City of Marshall Water Plant, our crews worked to isolate this line for repair,” said Eric Powell, Public Works Director.
“Unfortunately, the aged isolation values were ineffective and would not close properly. Crews were not able to drain the line for repairs without reducing pressure and drain the complete water system which impacted our entire community,” he continued.
Repairs to the line were completed on Thursday around 5 a.m. and city staff began to pressure the water system.
A press release from the city stated that the city now has to run tests on the water periodically to ensure it is drinkable, which was expected to be mostly completed by midday on Thursday.
As of press time the boil alert has not been lifted.
MISD let out school early on Thursday due to the alert, and cancelled classes for today.
Local businesses have also responded to the boil alert, many choosing to shut down due to the lack of access to clean water.
“It has come at an unfortunate time because this is our busiest time of the year,” said Pazzeria by Pietro’s owner Joseph Filippazo. “We thank the city for the work they’re doing in fixing the problem.”
Filippazo said that the business has been working to be sure everything they do is clean, including boiling water for cooking and not serving soda from the fountain.
He said that the business was able to purchase some cans of soda, as well as high percentage hand sanitizer to keep everything clean.
Ruth Jimenez, the manager of Jose Tequila, said that the restaurant has also been working to boil tubs of water for cleaning.
The restaurant was not serving fountain drinks, but had water boiled for tea and bottles of water available for customers.
“We make sure we tell everyone in the door what to expect, and what we can offer,” Jimenez said. “Everything is clean and sanitized according to the city.”
Dinner Belle owner April Byassee said that the restaurant spent the morning throwing away bucket after bucket of ice due to the contaminated water.
After the ice was thrown out though, Byassee said it was business as usual.
“We got all of it out and I went and bought some new bags and soda cans and we just opened like usual,” she said. “We love our town and we love the people in it. They only have about an hour for lunch so we wanted to be there for them.”
Many restaurants like Central Perks and Joe Pine Coffee chose to close for the day due to the break.
All restaurants that remained open said that the break has not effected the amount of business they have had.
“We actually may be a little bit busier than usual,” Filippazo said.
The Marshall News Messenger will post immediate updates on the boil alert as they develop.