Over the years the city of Marshall’s annual Wonderland of Lights celebration has changed drastically, with 2020 being no exception.
Though this year’s changes have more to do with the outbreak of COVID-19, and less to do with the changing social landscapes of East Texas, a number of local business owners share a desire to go back to a time when community involvement in Wonderland of Lights was a major part of the draw.
Mary Vassar, owner of Wisteria Garden Bed and Breakfast, said that when Wonderland first started off citizens and visitors could drive down any number of local streets and see house after house decorated with beautiful holiday lights.
“It used to be when you would walk into the downtown area, or go down any street, it was just spectacular,” Vassar said, “But now no one seems interested.”
Stephanie Rhodes, daughter of Rhonda Phelps and owner of Addictions by Rhonda, shared similar sentiments, stating that with all of the modifications that had to be made to the festival this year it would be nice to get back to the event’s roots.
“When I was younger I remember driving through the town and I was just amazed at all of things people were able to do,” Rhodes said. “We just don’t see that anymore.”
These sentiments come at a time when the city of Marshall is faced with the difficult decision on how to move forward with their annual Wonderland of Lights festival while still following safety regulations put in place to help protest from the spread of COVID-19.
This decision has led to a number of the traditional attractions during the festival being canceled, including the ice skating rink, Santa’s village, carousel and train rides. The majority of the other events taking place during the festival will be modified in some way to help protect the community, including a virtual lighting ceremony to kickoff the event.
Rhodes said that she is concerned over the lack of attractions for children planned for the festival this year, which she said bring the largest crowds downtown when families all come together.
“A lot of the attractions they had to get rid of this year are so that kids have something to do when they are downtown, because if they don’t, then they are going to be down there for five minutes and asking their parents to leave,” she said.
To help counteract this Rhodes said that she hopes to see a partnership between the businesses downtown to create activities and smaller events for children and their families to enjoy during the festival.
“I would really like to see everyone doing their best to attract people to downtown this year,” she said. “All of the businesses working together to coordinate events would really help us all out.”
Johnny Horne, owner of Cajun Tex in Marshall, said that he was happy with the modifications made by the city this year, which allow the festival to still operate while also keeping the community safe.
“They have to run it like a business and they have to make choices that are good for the city and also good for the community,” Horne said. “I am very happy with what they have planned.”
Vassar said she is also excited to have the festival going on at all this year, after rumors spread that it may not be possible because of the virus outbreak.
“Every day this year has been a battle, and every day there is something different to deal with or new regulations to follow,” Horne said. “I am just happy this is something we still get to do.”
Main Street Manager Rachel Chapman said that the city is not planning to actively fundraise for the event, as they usually do for the festival.
The festival funding usually comes from a partnership between the city of Marshall and the sponsors and donors of the event, though Chapman said that this year the city plans to cover the costs.
Marshall usually spends about $50,000 from Hotel Occupancy Tax Funds each year on the event, which Chapman said is expected to be much less this year.
“We are hoping to stay well under that number,” she said. “I am still building what that number exactly comes out to, but it will be less than the usual city contribution.”
She said that the main reason the city usually fundraises for the event is to offset the overhead expenses mostly related the set up and break down of the large nightly attractions, most of which will not be scheduled for this year’s events.
“Wonderland is not a big profit maker for the city but more so for our downtown businesses; More than a profitable event, I consider it a quality of life event for our citizens and guests. Those fundraised dollars help us keep things at a smaller ticket price so that a family can enjoy more of Wonderland on less of a total bill,” Chapman said.
Due to this money saving change, Chapman said that the bulk of the budget for the festival this year will go towards signage, sanitization procedures and increased lighting.
“We understand that this year has been tough on many people and the local businesses who are sponsors and donors, and will not be actively fundraising from them the large number we normally try and reach,” Chapman said. “While we take a year off from actively fundraising this year, we know they won’t forget us next year when business picks up again!”
For more information on what events the city has planned for Wonderland of Lights this year go to www.marshalltexas.net.