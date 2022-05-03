Music lovers grooved to the beat in downtown Marshall, Saturday, as the local C.O.M.N. Funk band hit Telegraph Stage to film the group’s first video shoot to its debut single “Humpin’”.
“The people came out and supported us,” member and drummer Mike Mitchell said, following the video shoot.
“I’m asking everybody to look forward to hearing this record when it comes out,” said Mitchell.
The song is a remake of the legendary Gap Band’s 80’s jam “Humpin’”. The local C.O.M.’N Funk Band gave the song a new twist, celebrating the mid-work week, Wednesday, commonly known as “Hump Day.”
Mitchell said their newly recorded song has been a hot hit so far, attracting listeners as young as 10, describing it as “fire.” The song features local rapper/lyricist Tyson Manning, whose stage name is “Professor T-Money”.
To add a fun flare the band had a line dance created to complement the song. The dance was performed by Fit Line Dance, out of Longview, for the video. C.O.M.N. Funk invited the public to come down and join in the fun. The group members were thrilled to see the audience of supporters.
“We want to say we appreciate all of you from our community; we appreciate your support, band member and keyboardist Oscar Jernegons told the crowd.
He also thanked Fit Line Dancers for participating.
“We really appreciate it,” said Jernegons. “Thank you and keep us in your prayers.”
The band’s producer, Dr. Gregory McPherson, who is also director of choral music at Wiley College, shared how excited he is to contribute to the record release and video debut.
“This is just a great opportunity for me to be able to give back to this community. I’ve lived a very blessed life,” said McPherson, a notable producer, composer, arranger, conductor, and performer whose work has garnered Oscar, Tony and Emmy awards.
Mitchell said C.O.M.’N. Funk always strives to make clean, fun music for the entire family to enjoy. Mitchell said the local band decided to do a remake of the Gap Band song because the 80s era band represented the lively, fun jazz and rhythm and blues sounds that C.O.M.’N. Funk Band emits.
The band members have been performing together for about 30 years, entertaining crowds at various venues including parties, weddings, festivals and more. They made their debut as a band last year during the Memorial Day weekend.
The band members are mostly proud to be able to represent their hometown and continue to build on the great musical legacy of Marshall, proudly renowned as the birthplace of boogie-woogie music.
“We are homegrown. You’ve got a homegrown band and we just thought about how Boogie Woogie came out of Marshall, so let this be the first R&B band that comes from a small town in East Texas,” said Mitchell.
The group’s name is inspired by its members — Carl Mitchell, Oscar Jernegons, Mike Mitchell and Nathan Thomas. The C is for Carl, O is for Oscar, M is for Mike and N is for Nate.
Mike Mitchell is the drummer of the band; Carl Mitchell plays bass. New York native and Wiley College graduate Oscar Jernegons plays the keyboard, Derrick Beck plays keyboard and Nathan Thomas strums the guitar.
Next up, C.O.M.N. Funk is set to perform at the new Davidson’s Restaurant in Gilmer, starting at 8 p.m., on May 14.